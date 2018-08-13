Cliff Condon Sells 5,253 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Cliff Condon sold 5,253 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cliff Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $103,005.00.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. 3,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,709. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $811.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.68%. equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forrester Research by 18.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 465,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,345,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

