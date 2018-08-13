Clearwater Seafoods (CLR) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday morning.

Clearwater Seafoods stock opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. Clearwater Seafoods has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$11.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

In other news, Director Eduardo Santia Gonzalez-Lemmi sold 406,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.04, for a total transaction of C$2,047,560.48.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, masago, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

