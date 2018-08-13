Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $154,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Procter & Gamble news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,177,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $953,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,035 shares of company stock worth $7,542,189. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble opened at $81.43 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.