Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearsign Combustion earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3835902880837 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CLIR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,324. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearsign Combustion has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

