Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 142,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF opened at $51.47 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

