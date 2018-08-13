Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 960 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group opened at $229.61 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

