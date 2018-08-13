Citigroup Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Sanofi (SAN)

Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.22 ($90.96).

Sanofi opened at €66.17 ($76.94) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

