Citigroup Raises Monster Beverage (MNST) Price Target to $71.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $62.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.94.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage traded down $0.33, reaching $60.37, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 46,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,575. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.