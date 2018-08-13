Citigroup Cuts FTS International (FTSI) Price Target to $16.00

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTSI. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FTS International in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTS International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded FTS International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.11.
Shares of FTSI stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
FTS International Company Profile
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.
