Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Decreased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $43.78 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

