Cisco Systems (CSCO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.32 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

CSCO opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after buying an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,581,000 after purchasing an additional 909,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,640,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 187,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

