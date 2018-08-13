Cineplex (CGX) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.63.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,091. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$27.56 and a 12-month high of C$42.88.

In other Cineplex news, insider Cindy Bush bought 2,630 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.97 per share, with a total value of C$76,191.10.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

