Cinedigm (CIDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Cinedigm to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cinedigm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

