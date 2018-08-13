CIGNA Co. (CI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.77.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

CI stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $181.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,627. CIGNA has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CIGNA will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CIGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $409,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CIGNA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CIGNA by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIGNA by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIGNA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

