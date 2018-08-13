Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDTX. ValuEngine cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 65,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,261. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.47). equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 212,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

