CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 55,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $100.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.80%. analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.