CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,202 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,127,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 525,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 149,398 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

In related news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,201,623 shares of company stock worth $1,160,990,595 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $121.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

