Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $135.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

