Chubb Ltd (CB) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Chubb worth $538,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in Chubb by 94.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,362,000 after buying an additional 11,169,592 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 72.9% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,753,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,805,000 after buying an additional 739,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after buying an additional 488,028 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $61,923,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 250.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,763,000 after buying an additional 432,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $135.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $123.96 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

