China Life Insurance (LFC) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Life Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Life Insurance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.49 to $13.85 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

China Life Insurance opened at $12.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.57. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 173,448.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 173,448 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

