China Lending (CLDC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Lending earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ CLDC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 129,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. China Lending has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

China Lending Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services.

