Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,982 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

