Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Macy’s worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,961,000 after buying an additional 2,667,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,642,000 after buying an additional 1,064,651 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,307,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after buying an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 235.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after buying an additional 3,511,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,018,000 after buying an additional 387,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Macy’s opened at $39.97 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

