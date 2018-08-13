Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,236,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,370,000 after buying an additional 853,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,342,000 after buying an additional 286,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 272,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,259,000 after buying an additional 196,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 164,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

A. O. Smith opened at $57.46 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,445,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $233,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

