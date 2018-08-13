Chemours (CC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Chemours (NYSE:CC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.1260014630528 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Chemours stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

