Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. Check Cap posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 7.97% of Check Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Check Cap opened at $3.22 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

