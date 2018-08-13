Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $236,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stock

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,221,000 after purchasing an additional 349,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17,431.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 254,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of APD stock opened at $157.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.