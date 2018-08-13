Charles Stanley Group plc (CAY) Insider Purchases £149.60 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($193.66).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, Ben Money Coutts purchased 36 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £129.60 ($167.77).

CAY stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.72) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 434 ($5.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.44) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.05) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

