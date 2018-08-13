CenturyLink Investment Management Co Acquires New Position in Visa Inc (V)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

V stock opened at $139.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $284.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

