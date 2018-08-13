Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDEV. National Alliance Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent P. Jensen acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,853.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,108,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 411,366 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,621,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,514,000 after buying an additional 533,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.