Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research note released on Friday.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,902. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 1,159.26%. equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195,147 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.