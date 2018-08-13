CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 38% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $290,189.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00292347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00184000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR’s launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,511,321 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.