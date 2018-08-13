Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,840 iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,653.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $99.76 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.