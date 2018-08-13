CDW common stock (CDW) Insider Christina V. Rother Sells 4,000 Shares

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,231 shares in the company, valued at $9,718,773.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDW common stock stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,628. CDW common stock has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. CDW common stock’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,886 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW common stock during the first quarter valued at about $26,086,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,804,000 after purchasing an additional 315,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 18.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 310,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW common stock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 271,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW common stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

CDW common stock Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

