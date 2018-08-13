CDK Global (CDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $76.04.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.