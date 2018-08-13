CDK Global (CDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

