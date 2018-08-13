Cavco Industries (CVCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cavco Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.3889643815862 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Cavco Industries opened at $228.20 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $123.10 and a 1-year high of $236.70.
CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 target price on Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
