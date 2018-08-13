Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Raised by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.85.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

