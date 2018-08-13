Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Lowered by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.69 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

