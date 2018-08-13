Caterpillar (CAT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Argus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.