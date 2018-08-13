CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (CSIOY) versus ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (ASHTY) Head to Head Contrast

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS: CSIOY) and ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get CASIO COMPUTER/ADR alerts:

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 6.48% 12.11% 6.96% ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR 28.10% 27.62% 9.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.84 billion 1.39 $176.65 million N/A N/A ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR $4.53 billion 3.36 $1.28 billion $6.73 18.40

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR.

Dividends

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR beats CASIO COMPUTER/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. The company also sells software for system equipment. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 612 stores in 47 states in the United States; 17 stores in Canada; and 179 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.