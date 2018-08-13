Casa Systems (CASA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casa Systems opened at $15.72 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.29. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

