Casa Systems (CASA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Casa Systems opened at $15.72 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.29. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $34.21.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
