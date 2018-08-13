Carvana’s (CVNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report published on Thursday morning. Barrington Research currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

“We believe Carvana has significant long-term growth potential in the used vehicle market. According to NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association), there were approximately 28 million used vehicles sold at dealerships in 2017. Carvana has sold 66,270 used vehicles on a TTM basis, representing slightly more than 2.2% of the total used vehicle market.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVNA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $36.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $475.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 13.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 700,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,140,000 after acquiring an additional 84,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

