CarTaxi Token (CTX) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. CarTaxi Token has a total market capitalization of $121,859.00 and $3,947.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CarTaxi Token token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00246050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00153418 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Token Profile

CarTaxi Token was first traded on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io

CarTaxi Token Token Trading

CarTaxi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CarTaxi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

