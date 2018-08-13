Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival were worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. CNB Bank lifted its position in Carnival by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 2,911.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival opened at $59.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

