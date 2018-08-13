Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.50 ($56.40) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.44 ($67.96).

Shares of ETR AFX traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €72.80 ($84.65). The company had a trading volume of 50,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a 52-week high of €55.25 ($64.24).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

