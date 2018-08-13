CarGurus Inc (CARG) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5,772.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 36.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 321.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $3,754,643.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 1,472 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,945,087 shares of company stock worth $167,823,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 432.25. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.60%. equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

