Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Increased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

