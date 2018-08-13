Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 339.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,506,000 after purchasing an additional 685,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,916,000 after purchasing an additional 661,251 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,511 shares of company stock worth $30,857,592 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial traded up $0.45, hitting $96.55, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 10,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

