Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $5.68 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,794 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period.

SCHC stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

