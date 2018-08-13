Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Corium International (CORI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $14 12-month PT for CORI stock. We maintain our belief that the donepezil Corplex patch will become an important new method for delivering a mainstay Alzheimer’s disease (AD) symptomatic treatment. We view successful development as a meaningful turning point in the company’s evolution and believe the investor base could broaden thereafter. Visibility as to other pipeline candidates could be an important driver of incremental share value too.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

CORI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corium International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Corium International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Corium International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Corium International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corium International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Corium International opened at $8.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Corium International has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. research analysts expect that Corium International will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 115.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corium International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 497,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Corium International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Corium International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Corium International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

